This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kyle Bearheels, 28, Camping Restricted-In the City A, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic

Shawna Zimmer, 36, Serve Jail time.

Wesley Arther, 23, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc

Cody Stimpson, 28, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

Mercedes Stimpson, 25, Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

Bulmaro Procopio, 40, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc

Staci Barrera, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole

Melany Miracle, 55, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within), DUS- Driving while license suspended/revo

Austin Woodley, 33, Serving Weekends

Reece Hinds, 20, Serve Jail Time, Fail to Comply

Tyreese Reed, 27, Serve Jail time.

Collin Reed, 36, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within, Marijuana-Possession

Zachary Patch, 29, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/hinder/F

Phoenix Wilson, 24, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

John Gallaway, 41, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Driving while Lic Cancelled, suspended, OR, No registration and improper display of, Compulsory Auto Insur-1st Offense.

Donnie Sausedo, 48, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in open, Public Intoxication.

James Towner, 77, Property Damage-injuring/Defacing/Destr, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Bridgette Moyte, 38, Fail to Comply

Lee Delgado,39, Hold for Probation and Parole

Dorian Hrib, 27, Immigration Hold

Isaac Quilca-Gabriel, 40, Immigration Hold

Sammual Merino, 55, Immigration Hold

Eric Cisneros, 43, Fail to Comply

Zachary Garriott, 28, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Exhib of Acceleration, Drive W/O interlock device 1st Off, Valid Drivers Lic

John Molnar, 53, Public Intoxication Prohibited

