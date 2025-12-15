Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/12/25 – 12/15/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kyle Bearheels, 28, Camping Restricted-In the City A, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic
Shawna Zimmer, 36, Serve Jail time.
Wesley Arther, 23, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc
Cody Stimpson, 28, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
Mercedes Stimpson, 25, Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
Bulmaro Procopio, 40, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc
Staci Barrera, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole
Melany Miracle, 55, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within), DUS- Driving while license suspended/revo
Austin Woodley, 33, Serving Weekends
Reece Hinds, 20, Serve Jail Time, Fail to Comply
Tyreese Reed, 27, Serve Jail time.
Collin Reed, 36, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within, Marijuana-Possession
Zachary Patch, 29, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/hinder/F
Phoenix Wilson, 24, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
John Gallaway, 41, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Driving while Lic Cancelled, suspended, OR, No registration and improper display of, Compulsory Auto Insur-1st Offense.
Donnie Sausedo, 48, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in open, Public Intoxication.
James Towner, 77, Property Damage-injuring/Defacing/Destr, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure
Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Bridgette Moyte, 38, Fail to Comply
Lee Delgado,39, Hold for Probation and Parole
Dorian Hrib, 27, Immigration Hold
Isaac Quilca-Gabriel, 40, Immigration Hold
Sammual Merino, 55, Immigration Hold
Eric Cisneros, 43, Fail to Comply
Zachary Garriott, 28, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Exhib of Acceleration, Drive W/O interlock device 1st Off, Valid Drivers Lic
John Molnar, 53, Public Intoxication Prohibited
