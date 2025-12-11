This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Judith Cable, 48, Hold for WWC

Donald Worst, 59, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Maxine Casias, 28, Criminal Warrant

Erik Brantley, 37, Hold for Probation and Parole

David Daughtry, 44, Burglary; building, Reckless endangering, Theft UND $1000, Prop Destruction: UND $1000.

Joshua Chapa Allen, 44, Burglary; Building, Theft UND $1000, Prop Destruction: UND $1000.

Robert Metz, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Gryority Chynyakov, Immigration Hold

Kenton Kilgore, 67, Holf for probation and parole

Anthony Ashley, 36, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery, Interfering with 911 call

Gavin Hallford, 19, Serve Jail Time.

Jared Baker, 43, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst

Favian Castillo, 30 Trespassing, invasion of Privacy (Peeping Tom)

The Top 10 Country Songs of 2025, Ranked (So Far) The Top 10 country songs of 2025 represent a big shift in how we discover great music and who's recording it. Just one primary artist on this list of the year's best songs has won a Male or Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Newcomers are making the best songs, and they're being rewarded with huge streaming numbers. Scroll down to see if your favorite song is among the Top 10 Country Songs of 2025.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 10 songs of 2025, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes