Casper Arrest Log (12/10/25 – 12/11/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Judith Cable, 48, Hold for WWC
Donald Worst, 59, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency
Maxine Casias, 28, Criminal Warrant
Erik Brantley, 37, Hold for Probation and Parole
David Daughtry, 44, Burglary; building, Reckless endangering, Theft UND $1000, Prop Destruction: UND $1000.
Joshua Chapa Allen, 44, Burglary; Building, Theft UND $1000, Prop Destruction: UND $1000.
Robert Metz, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Gryority Chynyakov, Immigration Hold
Kenton Kilgore, 67, Holf for probation and parole
Anthony Ashley, 36, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery, Interfering with 911 call
Gavin Hallford, 19, Serve Jail Time.
Jared Baker, 43, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst
Favian Castillo, 30 Trespassing, invasion of Privacy (Peeping Tom)
