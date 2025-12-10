This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dillon Fuller, 36, Serve Jail Time.

Jose Morillo-Barroso, 25, Immigration Hold

Wesley Kelley, 30, Hold for Probation and Parole

Christina Boehike, 37, Fail to Comply.

Ryan Bertagnole, 50, Criminal Warrant.

Vincent Ooka, 62, Theft- $1000 or More, Dispose of Dead animals-Garbage SO AS, Maintain Insurance, Drive while LIC Cancelled, suspended, OR

Gerado Osornio-Leon, 40, Immigration Hold.

Amanda Jones, 34, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to comply.

Ronald Warner, 41, Criminal Warrant.

Kashon Dyer, 28, Hold for CAC.

Christopher Hulon, 42, DWUS.

Matthew Davis, 42, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Possess Contr Subst-Pill or Cap- 3 GR.

Andy Mireles, 33, DUS-Driving while License suspended/revo.

Delmos Irvin, 53, Theft- $1000 or More, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 OZ or LE

