This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Diago Morales, 21, Fail to Appear, immigration Hold

David Jimenez, 33, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Kelly Ramsey, 58, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Yia Her, 46, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Lisa C'Hair, 41, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Malachy Springer, 22, District Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Melissa Mestas, 44, Criminal Warrant, Shoplifting 1st offense

Anatolii Melnyk, 49, Immigration Hold

Michele Pabst, 57, DUI: Cont Sub-1st Off W/in 10years, driving while Lic Cancelled, suspended, OR Possess Contr Subst-Plant- 3oz or Le, Drive W/O interlock device 1st Off

Craig Hopes, 42, Public Intoxication Prohibited, open container-possess/dispense in open

