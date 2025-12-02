This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jonathan Burton, 40, Criminal Warrant.

Matthew Fiscus, 54, Fail to Appear, Theft- 5th or Subsequent Offense, interfere W/Peace Officer

Wesley Bell, 38, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst-Pill or Cap- 3GR

Joseph Green, 30, Fail to Appear.

Carlos Vazquez, 25, Valid Drivers Lic, Immigration Hold.

Melody Philo, 55, Possess Contr Subst-Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3oz or LE

Krissa Wentz, 32, DUS-Driving while Lic Suspended/revo, registration Motor Vehicle-No Current/IM, Marijuana-Possession

Joshua Wallowbull, 50, Fail to Appear.

Levi Redman, 30, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, County warrant/hold for Agency

Toshina Oldman, 33, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

Joseph Hoock, 49, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst/pill or Cap- 3GR

Marcel Oldman, 29, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, pill/cap - 3 GR, interfere W/Peace Officer, County warrant/Hold for Agency, Take Contr Subst into Jail.

Nicholas Johnston, 50, DUS-Driving while Licence suspended/Revo

Steven Soto, 47, Public Intoxication.

April Orner, 46, Possess Contr Subst-Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3oz or LE

8 Most Stolen Items from Walmart Stores 8 of the most stolen items from Walmart stores. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins