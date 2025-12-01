This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Rayanne McCurdy, 24, Fail to Appear.

Samual Schade, 40, Trespassing.

Enrique Jimenez Moctezuma, 39, Immigration Hold

Calixto Temoxtle-Qiahua, 2, Immigration Hold.

Pablo Lima-Morales, 36, Immigration Hold.

Sage Hoffman, 34, Fail to comply, District Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear.

Gabriel Gonzales, 53, Fail to Comply.

Johnathan Quiver, 30, Public Intoxication.

Travis Harding, 32, Crtsy Hold OT/Agenc.

Jamil Bhutto, 33, Domestic Battery-1st Offense.

Christopher Winters, 48, Serving Weekends.

Matthew Riverkamp, 29, Fail to Comply.

Jaxon Gough, 27, Public Intoxication Prohibited.

Andres Sosa-Garcia, 44, Immigration Hold.

Raul Montalvo-Garcia, 24, Immigration Hold.

Matthew Fogle, 46, Fail to Appear.

Dale Dalby, 56, Public Intoxication Prohibited.

Jaymes Scott, 29, Serve Jail Time.

Elizabeth Paulson, 62, Public Intoxication.

Keifer Carpenter, 28, Domestic Battery-1st Offense, Interfere W/Peace Officer.

Austin Wegner, 28, Domestic Battery-1st Offense.

Donald Smith, 62, Public Intoxication Prohibited.

Lanny Wilson, 29, Criminal Trespass.

Angela Strickler, 40, Fail to Comply.

Mercedes Frye, 32, Domestic Battery-1st Offense.

Marvin Rivera-Pinell, 32, Immigration Hold.

Jason Spurlin, 48, Fail to Comply.

Trenton Summers, 29, DUI: Contr Sub-2nd Off W/IN 10 Yrs, Valid Drivers Lic, Drive Veh W/I single Lane, Seat Belt: Driver.

Cecil Smith, 26, Domestic Battery-1st Offense.

Chaedon Rittel, 20, DUI Alcohol = TO>.08%- 1st Offense.

