Natrona County Arrest Log (11/14/25 – 11/17/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Brockmeier, 42, Contract Hold/Billing

Shaleen Ungricht, 47, Contract Hold/Billing

Katie Eagle Road, 43, Hold for WWC

Geovanni Cervantes-Martinez, 25, Immigration Hold

Andrea Aldana Perez, 42, Immigration Hold

Susan Jamison, 55, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd within)

Dominique Hood, 23, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Chryst, Possess Contr Subst-Plant 3 oz or less, Drive while Lic Cancelled, suspended, Seat Belt, Compulsory Auto Insur-1st Offense

Makayla Mitchell, 30, Seat Belt: Driver, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Chryst

Michaela Rathbun, 41, Criminal Warrant

Taylor Bedsaul, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Thomas Soto, 28 - Assault & Battery, Criminal Bench Warrant

Leena Reyes Briggs, 44 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Trenton Buckendorf, 51 - DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Tyler Davis, 28 - DUI: Cont Sub - 1st Off Within 10 years, Drive Veh Within Single Lane, Possess Contr Subst - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Driver Uses or is in Possession of Drugs

Adrian Velasquez-Sanchez, 35 - Immigration Hold

Esequiel Godinez, 41 - Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Dillion Whitlock, 30 - Prop Destructionb: $1000 or More

Damon Briscoe, 38 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Tonya King, 44 - Possess Contr Subst -Powder or Crystal

Steven King, 52 - Possess Contr Subst - Sch I or II

Steven Rodgers, 48 - Fail to Comply

Ronald Warner, 60 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Steven Sullivan, 35 - County Warrant, Possess Contr Subst -Powder or Crystal

Lane Winer, 21 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

John Molnar, 53 - Fail to Comply

Victor Cloninger, 49 - Fail to Appear

Alejandro Ramirez-Rivas, 42 - Immigration Hold

Francisco Gonzalez-Diaz, 36 - Immigration Hold

Jennifer Whiteplume, 31 - Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Bruce Callen, 63 - Fail to Comply

Donald Smith, 62 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Alice Amy, 69 - Possess Contr Subst -Powder or Crystal, Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Kristofer Schultz, 50 - Fail to Comply

Justin Pedersen, 28 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest - Interfere with/Hinder