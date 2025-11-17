Natrona County Arrest Log (11/14/25 – 11/17/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michael Brockmeier, 42, Contract Hold/Billing
Shaleen Ungricht, 47, Contract Hold/Billing
Katie Eagle Road, 43, Hold for WWC
Geovanni Cervantes-Martinez, 25, Immigration Hold
Andrea Aldana Perez, 42, Immigration Hold
Susan Jamison, 55, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd within)
Dominique Hood, 23, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Chryst, Possess Contr Subst-Plant 3 oz or less, Drive while Lic Cancelled, suspended, Seat Belt, Compulsory Auto Insur-1st Offense
Makayla Mitchell, 30, Seat Belt: Driver, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Chryst
Michaela Rathbun, 41, Criminal Warrant
Taylor Bedsaul, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Thomas Soto, 28 - Assault & Battery, Criminal Bench Warrant
Leena Reyes Briggs, 44 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Trenton Buckendorf, 51 - DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
Tyler Davis, 28 - DUI: Cont Sub - 1st Off Within 10 years, Drive Veh Within Single Lane, Possess Contr Subst - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Driver Uses or is in Possession of Drugs
Adrian Velasquez-Sanchez, 35 - Immigration Hold
Esequiel Godinez, 41 - Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Dillion Whitlock, 30 - Prop Destructionb: $1000 or More
Damon Briscoe, 38 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Tonya King, 44 - Possess Contr Subst -Powder or Crystal
Steven King, 52 - Possess Contr Subst - Sch I or II
Steven Rodgers, 48 - Fail to Comply
Ronald Warner, 60 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Steven Sullivan, 35 - County Warrant, Possess Contr Subst -Powder or Crystal
Lane Winer, 21 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
John Molnar, 53 - Fail to Comply
Victor Cloninger, 49 - Fail to Appear
Alejandro Ramirez-Rivas, 42 - Immigration Hold
Francisco Gonzalez-Diaz, 36 - Immigration Hold
Jennifer Whiteplume, 31 - Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Bruce Callen, 63 - Fail to Comply
Donald Smith, 62 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Alice Amy, 69 - Possess Contr Subst -Powder or Crystal, Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
Kristofer Schultz, 50 - Fail to Comply
Justin Pedersen, 28 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest - Interfere with/Hinder
