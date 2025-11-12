Natrona County Arrest Log (11/10/25-11/12/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Bryan Hackleman, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Vehicle Exceeding 65 mph, Follow too closely, Carry & Exhibit Lic

Alysha Dahl, 32 - Possession Controlled Substance or Crystal

Andre McNeill, 28 - Fail to Appear

Harry Hamm, 54 - Fail to Appear

Kenneth Avey, 67 - District Court Bench Warrant X3

Danielle Thomas, 30 - Fail to Comply X2

Michael Ross, 48 - Hold for WSP

Koda Dorsett, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Interference

Staceey Slocum, 47 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder, Turning Signal, DUI

Christine Jelsma, 39 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Fail to Comply X2

