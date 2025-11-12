Natrona County Arrest Log (11/10/25-11/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Bryan Hackleman, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Vehicle Exceeding 65 mph, Follow too closely, Carry & Exhibit Lic
Alysha Dahl, 32 - Possession Controlled Substance or Crystal
Andre McNeill, 28 - Fail to Appear
Harry Hamm, 54 - Fail to Appear
Kenneth Avey, 67 - District Court Bench Warrant X3
Michael Ross, Hold for WSP
Danielle Thomas, 30 - Fail to Comply X2
Michael Ross, 48 - Hold for WSP
Koda Dorsett, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Interference
Staceey Slocum, 47 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder, Turning Signal, DUI
Christine Jelsma, 39 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Fail to Comply X2
