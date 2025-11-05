Natrona County Arrest Log (11/04/25-11/05/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Zachary Woods, 34, District Court Bench Warrant
Amanda Jones, 49, Fail to Comply
Matthew Leslie, 49, Hold for WSP
Christopher Debyah, 23, Hold for WSP
Billy Henderson, 43, Criminal Warrant
Chardae Jagiello, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Cornell, 43, Fail to comply
Brody Booker, 20, Fail to Appear
Donald Smith, 62, Public intoxication Prohibited
Nicholas Johnston, 50, Fail to Appear
Michael McMurtry, 56, DUI Alcohol + .08%- 1st Off W/IN 10, Open container Alchl/moving Ve- 1st Off
Cisco Flood, 40, Apply pressure to throat or neck, Domestic Battery- 1st Off
Steven Amos, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited, open container-possess/dispense in open
Ronald Warner, 60, Public intoxication Prohibited, open container-possess/dispense in open
Jack Hoffman, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kalina Tapaevalu, 20, Aggr Assalt & Battery
