Natrona County Arrest Log (11/04/25-11/05/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Zachary Woods, 34, District Court Bench Warrant

Amanda Jones, 49, Fail to Comply

Matthew Leslie, 49, Hold for WSP

Christopher Debyah, 23, Hold for WSP

Billy Henderson, 43, Criminal Warrant

Chardae Jagiello, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Cornell, 43, Fail to comply

Brody Booker, 20, Fail to Appear

Donald Smith, 62, Public intoxication Prohibited

Nicholas Johnston, 50, Fail to Appear

Michael McMurtry, 56, DUI Alcohol + .08%- 1st Off W/IN 10, Open container Alchl/moving Ve- 1st Off

Cisco Flood, 40, Apply pressure to throat or neck, Domestic Battery- 1st Off

Steven Amos, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited, open container-possess/dispense in open

Ronald Warner, 60, Public intoxication Prohibited, open container-possess/dispense in open

Jack Hoffman, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kalina Tapaevalu, 20, Aggr Assalt & Battery

