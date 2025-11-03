This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Brandon Jenkins, 46, Fail to Comply

Tristen Dodd, 29, Criminal Warrant

Tru Nielsen, 20, Hold for Probation and Parole

Pablo Martinez-Ramirez, 35, Immigration Hold

Jodi Gregg, 60, Hold for Probation and Parole

Gregory Brown, 40, Hold for Probation and Parole

Donald Raines, 48, Fail to appear

Ernest Ingram, 62, Fail to Comply

Marcus Brown, 47, Faill to appear

Pablp Tovar-Bermejo, 27, Immigration Hold

Faustino Manzano-Fernando, 32, Immigration Hold

Oscar Pulido-Morales, 29, Immigration Hold

Manual Guape-Farfan, 31, Immigration Hold

Felix Galvis-Chacon, 29, Immigration Hold

Johnathan Quiver, 29, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Thomas Brown, 54, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Ethan Adams, 28, Stalking: misdemeanor, threaten to inflict Death by phone calls

Ravinder Ravinder, 28, Immigration Hold

Alejandro Trejo-Torres, 22, Immigration Hold

Cole Withrow, 27, Public Intoxication

Justin Moots, 30, Public Intoxication

Travis Shreve, 26, Fail to Comply

Samuel Rosty, 35, Interfere w/peace officer

Amos Mora, 35, DUS, Failure to obey Traffic control device, no insurance violation

Robert Kaplan, 35, Fail to appear

Raymundo Solis-Chavarria, 31, Immigration Hold

Lori Williams Fail to Comply

Chaedon Rittle, 20, DWUI 1st offense or 2nd within

Zayne Ritzman, 28, Apply pressure on throat or neck, Domestic Battery-1st offense

Diane Thomas, 27, Domestic Battery- 1st offense

Celia Rivera, 29, DWUI (1st offense or 2nd offense within)

