Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/25-11/03/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Brandon Jenkins, 46, Fail to Comply
Tristen Dodd, 29, Criminal Warrant
Tru Nielsen, 20, Hold for Probation and Parole
Pablo Martinez-Ramirez, 35, Immigration Hold
Jodi Gregg, 60, Hold for Probation and Parole
Gregory Brown, 40, Hold for Probation and Parole
Donald Raines, 48, Fail to appear
Ernest Ingram, 62, Fail to Comply
Marcus Brown, 47, Faill to appear
Pablp Tovar-Bermejo, 27, Immigration Hold
Faustino Manzano-Fernando, 32, Immigration Hold
Oscar Pulido-Morales, 29, Immigration Hold
Manual Guape-Farfan, 31, Immigration Hold
Felix Galvis-Chacon, 29, Immigration Hold
Johnathan Quiver, 29, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure
Thomas Brown, 54, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure
Ethan Adams, 28, Stalking: misdemeanor, threaten to inflict Death by phone calls
Ravinder Ravinder, 28, Immigration Hold
Alejandro Trejo-Torres, 22, Immigration Hold
Cole Withrow, 27, Public Intoxication
Justin Moots, 30, Public Intoxication
Travis Shreve, 26, Fail to Comply
Samuel Rosty, 35, Interfere w/peace officer
Amos Mora, 35, DUS, Failure to obey Traffic control device, no insurance violation
Robert Kaplan, 35, Fail to appear
Raymundo Solis-Chavarria, 31, Immigration Hold
Lori Williams Fail to Comply
Chaedon Rittle, 20, DWUI 1st offense or 2nd within
Zayne Ritzman, 28, Apply pressure on throat or neck, Domestic Battery-1st offense
Diane Thomas, 27, Domestic Battery- 1st offense
Celia Rivera, 29, DWUI (1st offense or 2nd offense within)
