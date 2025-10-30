This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Aykut Celikkaya, 31, Immigration Hold

Christian Wright, 27, Fail to Comply

Jason Cane, 39, Take Contr Subst or Liq into Jail, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail

Misty Kosta, 46, Fail to Comply

Mary Elder, 47, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst-

Steven Amos, 54, Marijuana-possession

Kelly Allen, 38, District Court Bench Warrant

Ryelan Sjostrom, 36, Bond revocation

Rodney Brafford, 47, Criminal Warrant, Fail to comply, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst

Vanessa Fuller, 48, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst

