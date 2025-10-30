Natrona County Arrest Log (10/29/25-10/30/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Aykut Celikkaya, 31, Immigration Hold
Christian Wright, 27, Fail to Comply
Jason Cane, 39, Take Contr Subst or Liq into Jail, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail
Misty Kosta, 46, Fail to Comply
Mary Elder, 47, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst-
Steven Amos, 54, Marijuana-possession
Kelly Allen, 38, District Court Bench Warrant
Ryelan Sjostrom, 36, Bond revocation
Rodney Brafford, 47, Criminal Warrant, Fail to comply, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst
Vanessa Fuller, 48, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst
