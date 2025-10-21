Natrona County Arrest Log 10/20/25-10/21/25
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kristina Slagle, 29, Hold for drug court
Andrea Scribner, 42, Use contr subst-sch I, II, III, criminal trespass
Russell Durand, 55, Drive while lic suspended-2nd + offense, compulsory auto insur-1st offense
