This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Chardae Jagiello, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-PILL OR CAP-3 GR

Cameryn Sommers, 34, Hold for probation and parole

Daniel Marin-Laris, 27, District Court Bench warrant

Robert Taylor, 52, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Timothy Bratton, 38, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Kevin Davis-Seaman, 53, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Alice McNeal, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Steven Woodall, 48, Criminal Warrant, fail to comply, District Court bench warrant

Mildred Estell, 34, Fail to appear

Trevor Thompson, 41, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Manuel Coss, 25, DOMESTIC BATTERY-1ST OFFENSE, PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE

Timothy Schnepper, 41, Fail to comply

Pauline Bryan, 45, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-PLANT-3OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-POWDER OR CRYST

Sammy Mendoza, 49, DWUI, Driving under suspension

Christopher Pisciotta, 38, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.8% or MORE

Ryan Ryberg, 22, DUI: CONT SUB-1ST OFF W/IN 10 YEARS, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, THEFT- $1000 OR MORE

Read More: Natrona County Arrest Log (10/15/25 – 10/16/25) | https://k2radio.com/casper-arrest-log-10-15-2025/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

National Night Out Community Celebration in Casper National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media