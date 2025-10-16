Natrona County Arrest Log (10/15/25-10/16/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Chardae Jagiello, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-PILL OR CAP-3 GR
Cameryn Sommers, 34, Hold for probation and parole
Daniel Marin-Laris, 27, District Court Bench warrant
Robert Taylor, 52, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Timothy Bratton, 38, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Kevin Davis-Seaman, 53, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Alice McNeal, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Steven Woodall, 48, Criminal Warrant, fail to comply, District Court bench warrant
Mildred Estell, 34, Fail to appear
Trevor Thompson, 41, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Manuel Coss, 25, DOMESTIC BATTERY-1ST OFFENSE, PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE
Timothy Schnepper, 41, Fail to comply
Pauline Bryan, 45, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-PLANT-3OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST-POWDER OR CRYST
Sammy Mendoza, 49, DWUI, Driving under suspension
Christopher Pisciotta, 38, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.8% or MORE
Ryan Ryberg, 22, DUI: CONT SUB-1ST OFF W/IN 10 YEARS, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, THEFT- $1000 OR MORE
