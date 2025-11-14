Domestic Battery And DUI Charges Surface From Natrona County Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ashley Workman, 29 - Fail to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Melinda Villa Hernandez, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Jonathan Kitrell, 42 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone
Antwoine Williamson, 22 - Criminal Warrant
Kayla Bartholow, 24 - Criminal Warrant
Johnathan Quiver, 30 - Open Container
Tanner Goodwin, 21 - Fail to Comply
KC Hancock, 41 - Driving While License Suspended
