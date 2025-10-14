Natrona County Arrest Log (10/13/25 – 10/14/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Isiaba Moore, 36 - Driving While License Suspended, Resisting Arrest/Interference
Joseph Shepperson, 25 - Serve Jail Time
Tyrel Blasingame, 41 - Criminal Warrant X3
Kaylee Sun Goes Slow, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Andrew Haug, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Rodney Brafford, 71 - Fail to Comply
Justin Tanner, 28 - Public Intoxication
Pedro Treto, 35 - Resisting Arrest
Solana Sisneros, 30 - Possession - Pill or Cap, Fail to Comply X3
