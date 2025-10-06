Natrona County Arrest Log (10/03/25 – 10/06/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Keisha McKinsey, 28 - Resisting Arrest/interference
Thesha Fellon, 30 - Serve Jail Time
Cody Gunzenhauser, 44 - Resisting Arrest/interference, Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
Pedro Treto, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
Christopher Funderburk, 18 - Serve Jail Time
Montana Tate, 56 - Serve Jail Time
Garrett Stoddard, 32 - Fail to Appear
Colette Andersen, 29 - Fail to Comply
Sandra Cooper, 54 - Aggravated Assault & Battery: Threaten w/ Draw
Gloria Martin, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Tikae Willson, 22 - Fail to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Carlos Obando Parra, 26 - Immigration Hold
Alice Amy, 69 - Fail to Appear
Tyler Norris, 30 - Criminal Warrant X2, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Shoplifting 3rd Offense, County Warrant/Hold
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media