Natrona County Arrest Log (10/03/25 – 10/06/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Keisha McKinsey, 28 - Resisting Arrest/interference

Thesha Fellon, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Cody Gunzenhauser, 44 - Resisting Arrest/interference, Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Pedro Treto, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Christopher Funderburk, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Montana Tate, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Garrett Stoddard, 32 - Fail to Appear

Colette Andersen, 29 - Fail to Comply

Sandra Cooper, 54 - Aggravated Assault & Battery: Threaten w/ Draw

Gloria Martin, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Tikae Willson, 22 - Fail to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Carlos Obando Parra, 26 - Immigration Hold

Alice Amy, 69 - Fail to Appear

Tyler Norris, 30 - Criminal Warrant X2, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Shoplifting 3rd Offense, County Warrant/Hold

