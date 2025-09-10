Natrona County Arrest Log (09/08/25 – 09/10/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Andrew Stankwick, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Arturo Bustos-Alcantar, 51 - Immigration Hold

William Shay, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Veronica Howlett, 21 - County Warrant/Hold

Michael St. Angelo, 48 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Interference, Failure to Appear

Jace Trevino, 18 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Seth Fisher, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Luis Garcia-Matamoros, 24 - Immigration Hold

Juan Paredes Anez, 34 - Immigraiton Hold

Esequiel Godinez, 40 - Failure to Appear

Aleksieiev Sergii, 36 - Assault

Carrie Ferraiuolo, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Matthew Cozznes, 41 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Jesse Johnson, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Tiffany Quiroz 39 - Trespassing

Ashley Lantz, 41 - Failure to Comply, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Joseph Qualle, 46 - Failure to Appear

