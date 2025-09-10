Natrona County Arrest Log (09/08/25 – 09/10/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Andrew Stankwick, 31 - Serve Jail Time
Arturo Bustos-Alcantar, 51 - Immigration Hold
William Shay, 56 - Serve Jail Time
Veronica Howlett, 21 - County Warrant/Hold
Michael St. Angelo, 48 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Interference, Failure to Appear
Jace Trevino, 18 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Seth Fisher, 20 - Criminal Warrant
Luis Garcia-Matamoros, 24 - Immigration Hold
Juan Paredes Anez, 34 - Immigraiton Hold
Esequiel Godinez, 40 - Failure to Appear
Aleksieiev Sergii, 36 - Assault
Carrie Ferraiuolo, 42 - Criminal Warrant
Matthew Cozznes, 41 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Jesse Johnson, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Tiffany Quiroz 39 - Trespassing
Ashley Lantz, 41 - Failure to Comply, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Joseph Qualle, 46 - Failure to Appear
