Natrona County Arrest Log (09/02/25 – 09/04/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Blake Davis, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Probation Revocation
Nicholas Johnston, 50 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Convicted Felon Possession Firearm, Driving while License Cancelled
Kellan Hollbrook, 39 - Criminal Warrant
Bobby Parish, 43 - Courtesy Hold
Juan Tenopala-Garcia, 26 - Immigration Hold
Guy Lucero, 62 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container
Austin Lawrence, 28 - Failure to Comply
Charles Wilson, 50 - Failure to Comply
Berrett Fowler, 18 - Criminal Warrant
Abrianna Arthur, 21 - Marijuana Possession, Open Container
Bruce Bricker, 52 - Public Intoxication
Martin Haris, 60 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant
Patricia Patten, 37 - Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II or III
