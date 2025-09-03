Natrona County Arrest Log (09/01/25 – 09/03/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Yana Novozhenina, 32 - Immigration Hold
Joanna Carillo, 18 - Property Destruction: $1,000 or More
Theotis Roberts, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant X3, Hold for Probation and Parole
Blake Davis, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Labin Siplon, 41 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 28 - Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC
Edwin Mares, 47 - DUI: 4th w/i, Driving While License Cancelled, Duty to Give Info & Render Aid, Driving w/o Interlock
Makayla Helms-Pickett, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Cancelled
Nicholas Johnston, 50 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Driving While License, Suspended
Lee Delgado, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st
