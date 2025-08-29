Natrona County Arrest Log (08/27/25 – 08/29/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Tapia Hernandez, 31 - Immigration Hold

Claude Duran, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear

Carlos Headdress, 49 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Bubacarr Gaye, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Anna Chavez, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Elizabeth Maddocks, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Domenich Gumfory, 27 - Failure to Appear

Theodore Bell, 43 - Possession Meth with Intent Del, County Warrant

Shy Abeyta, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Gabriella Aultman, 18 - District Court Bench Warrant

Medardo Garcia-Torres, 22 - Immigration Hold

Daniel Harris, 56 - Failure to Comply X2

Andrew Ebert, 38 - Courtesy Hold, County Warrant, NCIC Hit

Geraldine Fondren, 68 - Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Conspire to Comit Felony

Amber Salinas, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

RaeMara Anderson, 27 - Driving While License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 2nd, Child Safety Restraint System - 2nd, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid 3/10 gram

Clement Eagle, 53 - Public Intoxication

James Bell, 52 - Camping in the City, Open COntainer, Contract Hold/Billing

Thomas Gutierrez, 27 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Reckless Driving, Failure to Appear

