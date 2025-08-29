Natrona County Arrest Log (08/27/25 – 08/29/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Tapia Hernandez, 31 - Immigration Hold
Claude Duran, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear
Carlos Headdress, 49 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Bubacarr Gaye, 41 - Courtesy Hold
Anna Chavez, 54 - Courtesy Hold
Elizabeth Maddocks, 33 - Courtesy Hold
Domenich Gumfory, 27 - Failure to Appear
Theodore Bell, 43 - Possession Meth with Intent Del, County Warrant
Shy Abeyta, 18 - Serve Jail Time
Gabriella Aultman, 18 - District Court Bench Warrant
Medardo Garcia-Torres, 22 - Immigration Hold
Daniel Harris, 56 - Failure to Comply X2
Andrew Ebert, 38 - Courtesy Hold, County Warrant, NCIC Hit
Geraldine Fondren, 68 - Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Conspire to Comit Felony
Amber Salinas, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
RaeMara Anderson, 27 - Driving While License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 2nd, Child Safety Restraint System - 2nd, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid 3/10 gram
Clement Eagle, 53 - Public Intoxication
James Bell, 52 - Camping in the City, Open COntainer, Contract Hold/Billing
Thomas Gutierrez, 27 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Reckless Driving, Failure to Appear
