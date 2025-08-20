Natrona County Arrest Log (08/18/25 – 08/20/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jessika Arellano, 25 - Failure to Comply
Cody Davies, 50 - Criminal Warrant
Tyler Fraser, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Jose Mondragon Montestruque, 25 - Immigration Hold
Jack Hoffman, 58 - DWUI - 1st, Insurance Violation, Driving While License Suspended
Brandie Hensman, 43 - County Warrant/Hold
William Davis, 42 - Failure to Comply
Jayden Bennett, 20 - Criminal Warrant
Steven Novak, 54 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Saul Luna-Montoya, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant
Cortney Kite, 38 - Hold for Circuit Court, NCIC Hit
Elizabeth Zima, 59 - District Court Bench Warrant
Derek Fulfer, 30 - Contract Hold/Billing
Benito Ruiz-Hernandez, 26 - Immigration Hold
Dustin Dixon, 59 - Failure to Appear
Samantha Purdin, 59 - Driving While License Cancelled, Manufacture or Deliver Narcotic Substance
Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication
Stephen Burton, 32 - NCIC Hit
Joshua Glasspoole, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Rodney Brafford, 47 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Trevor Cecchettini, 52 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Possession - Controlled Substance - Plant, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry
Thoams Brown, 53 - Failure to Appear
Aiden Fryer, 19 - Driver's License and Valid Endorsements, Headlamps Required
Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Cisco FLood, 40 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jeremy Caster, 31 - Driving without Interlock, Open Container Alcohol
