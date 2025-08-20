Natrona County Arrest Log (08/18/25 – 08/20/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jessika Arellano, 25 - Failure to Comply

Cody Davies, 50 - Criminal Warrant

Tyler Fraser, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Jose Mondragon Montestruque, 25 - Immigration Hold

Jack Hoffman, 58 - DWUI - 1st, Insurance Violation, Driving While License Suspended

Brandie Hensman, 43 - County Warrant/Hold

William Davis, 42 - Failure to Comply

Jayden Bennett, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Steven Novak, 54 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Saul Luna-Montoya, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant

Cortney Kite, 38 - Hold for Circuit Court, NCIC Hit

Elizabeth Zima, 59 - District Court Bench Warrant

Derek Fulfer, 30 - Contract Hold/Billing

Benito Ruiz-Hernandez, 26 - Immigration Hold

Dustin Dixon, 59 - Failure to Appear

Samantha Purdin, 59 - Driving While License Cancelled, Manufacture or Deliver Narcotic Substance

Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication

Stephen Burton, 32 - NCIC Hit

Joshua Glasspoole, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Rodney Brafford, 47 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Trevor Cecchettini, 52 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Possession - Controlled Substance - Plant, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry

Thoams Brown, 53 - Failure to Appear

Aiden Fryer, 19 - Driver's License and Valid Endorsements, Headlamps Required

Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Cisco FLood, 40 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jeremy Caster, 31 - Driving without Interlock, Open Container Alcohol

