Natrona County Arrest Log (03/27/26 – 03/30/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Christopher Taylor, 22 - Serve Jail Time
Damian Gaylord, 52 - Fail to Comply
Dylan Weaver, 30 - County Warrant/Hold, Burglary; building, Grand Theft, Criminal Entry
Jeffery Peterson, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Harshima Depina, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Efrain Manuelo Tapia, 40 - Immigration Hold
Vincent Ooka, 62 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
April Wilson, 48 - Fail to Comply
Robin Slepp, 50 - Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture, Sale
Charlette Whiteman, 48 - Fail to Comply X2
Tyor Ebel, 40 - Interference, False Imprisonment
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Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
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