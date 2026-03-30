Natrona County Arrest Log (03/27/26 – 03/30/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Christopher Taylor, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Damian Gaylord, 52 - Fail to Comply

Dylan Weaver, 30 - County Warrant/Hold, Burglary; building, Grand Theft, Criminal Entry

Jeffery Peterson, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Harshima Depina, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Efrain Manuelo Tapia, 40 - Immigration Hold

Vincent Ooka, 62 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

April Wilson, 48 - Fail to Comply

Robin Slepp, 50 - Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture, Sale

Charlette Whiteman, 48 - Fail to Comply X2

Tyor Ebel, 40 - Interference, False Imprisonment

National Night Out Community Celebration in Casper National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media