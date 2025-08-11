Natrona County Arrest Log (08/07/25 – 08/11/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Carl Faison, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Matthew Olson, 45 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Orlando Isaias, 42 - Failure to Appear

Ty Sayles, 54 - Driving while License Cancelled, Driving w/o Interlock - 1st Off

Evan Hall, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Griselda Obregon-Hernandez, 28 - Immigraiton Hold

Shawna Springer, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant

Brett Swenson, 57 - Criminal Warrant

Bryan Doss, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Alicia Turner, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Justin Rodgers, 48 - Criminal Warrant

Noe Vasquez-Moreno, 41 - Immigration Hold

Eduardo Perez-Sanchez, 31 - Immigration Hold

Antolin Gazga-Castaneda, 44 - Immigration Hold

Victor Lopez, 67 - Serve Jail Time

Dillon Whitlock, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest-Willfully, Failure to Appear

Ashley Houghton, 33 - Failure to Comply, Interference

Anthony Santistevan, 29 - Failure to Comply, Interference

Edward Hardy, 74 - Serve Jail Time

Kasey Guenther, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 48 - Failure to Appear

Edward Johnson, 23 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Baker, 36 - Failure to Appear

James Sandt, 53 - DWUI - 1st

Kenton Kilgore, 66 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession - Plant, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Open Container

Bailee Watt, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole, DUI Alcohol, Driving w/o Interlock, No Regisration, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Dana Clark, 39 - Criminal Entry, Interference

Joshua Wallowingull, 50 - Failure to Comply

Daniel Baca, 20 - Failure to Comply

Ignacio Vazquez-Baez, 20 - Failure to Appear

Gelvin Guarneros-Cortez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Edward Rodgers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted in the City

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Disturbing the Peace

Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Micheal Crow, 40 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Toni Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication

Trace Waddy, 18 - DWUI, Liquor Law Possession Alcohol

