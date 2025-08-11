Natrona County Arrest Log (08/07/25 – 08/11/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Carl Faison, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
Matthew Olson, 45 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Orlando Isaias, 42 - Failure to Appear
Ty Sayles, 54 - Driving while License Cancelled, Driving w/o Interlock - 1st Off
Evan Hall, 18 - Serve Jail Time
Griselda Obregon-Hernandez, 28 - Immigraiton Hold
Shawna Springer, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant
Brett Swenson, 57 - Criminal Warrant
Bryan Doss, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Alicia Turner, 34 - Serve Jail Time
Justin Rodgers, 48 - Criminal Warrant
Noe Vasquez-Moreno, 41 - Immigration Hold
Eduardo Perez-Sanchez, 31 - Immigration Hold
Antolin Gazga-Castaneda, 44 - Immigration Hold
Victor Lopez, 67 - Serve Jail Time
Dillon Whitlock, 30 - Serve Jail Time
Derrick Jonas, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest-Willfully, Failure to Appear
Ashley Houghton, 33 - Failure to Comply, Interference
Anthony Santistevan, 29 - Failure to Comply, Interference
Edward Hardy, 74 - Serve Jail Time
Kasey Guenther, 35 - Serve Jail Time
Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 48 - Failure to Appear
Edward Johnson, 23 - Failure to Comply
Joshua Baker, 36 - Failure to Appear
James Sandt, 53 - DWUI - 1st
Kenton Kilgore, 66 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession - Plant, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Open Container
Bailee Watt, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole, DUI Alcohol, Driving w/o Interlock, No Regisration, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
Dana Clark, 39 - Criminal Entry, Interference
Joshua Wallowingull, 50 - Failure to Comply
Daniel Baca, 20 - Failure to Comply
Ignacio Vazquez-Baez, 20 - Failure to Appear
Gelvin Guarneros-Cortez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Edward Rodgers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted in the City
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Disturbing the Peace
Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Micheal Crow, 40 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Toni Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication
Trace Waddy, 18 - DWUI, Liquor Law Possession Alcohol
