Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/07/26 – 02/09/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Aaron Kinion, 55, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Edgar Sotoortiz, 27, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Lilyann Morales, 19, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, VALID DRIVERS LIC
Anthony Roy, 42, Fail to Comply
Joseph Martinez, 46, DWUI
Phillip Richardson, 76, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession
Michelle Broberg, 38, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Sherry Hicks, 35, Fail to Comply, Burglary, Building, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, Fail to Comply
Bobby Davis, 37, BURGLARY; building, THEFT - UND $1000, Fail to Comply
Brian Patton, 43, BURGLARY; building
