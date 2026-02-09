Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/07/26 – 02/09/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Aaron Kinion, 55, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Edgar Sotoortiz, 27, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Lilyann Morales, 19, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, VALID DRIVERS LIC

Anthony Roy, 42, Fail to Comply

Joseph Martinez, 46, DWUI

Phillip Richardson, 76, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession

Michelle Broberg, 38, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Sherry Hicks, 35, Fail to Comply, Burglary, Building, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, Fail to Comply

Bobby Davis, 37, BURGLARY; building, THEFT - UND $1000, Fail to Comply

Brian Patton, 43, BURGLARY; building

