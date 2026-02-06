Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/05/26 – 02/06/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lanny Wilson, 30, Breach of Peace

Douglas Reed, 64, Fail to Appear

Sergio Gonzalez, 34, Serve Jail Time

Brandi Eckman, 32, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

David Sorick, 39, Fail to Appear

Dallas Dresser, 38, Fail to Comply

Trevor Wroble, 37, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Comply

Zachary Foster, 43, Fail to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jason Macias, 48, Criminal Warrant

Dakota Hawkins, 35, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Appear

Andy Mireles, 33, Serve Jail Time

Jesus Alvarez, 27, Reckless Driving, Valid Drivers Lic, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, VEH EXCEED 70 MPH ON PRMRY/SCNDRY HWY (6, Immigration Hold

Craig Hopes, 42, Criminal Bench Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Yoana Vielma Requenes, 30, Immigration hold

Eros Martinez Martinez, 28, Immigration Hold

Zachary Allen, 36, Criminal Warrant

Edward Johnson, 23, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Holli Upton, 47, Theft-under $1000

Shelly Parker, 52, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID FORM > .3 G, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR

Robert Kaplan, 36, Criminal Warrant

Kirk Le Bar, 54, Fail to Appear

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz