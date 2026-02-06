Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/05/26 – 02/06/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lanny Wilson, 30, Breach of Peace
Douglas Reed, 64, Fail to Appear
Sergio Gonzalez, 34, Serve Jail Time
Brandi Eckman, 32, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
David Sorick, 39, Fail to Appear
Dallas Dresser, 38, Fail to Comply
Trevor Wroble, 37, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Comply
Zachary Foster, 43, Fail to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
Jason Macias, 48, Criminal Warrant
Dakota Hawkins, 35, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Appear
Andy Mireles, 33, Serve Jail Time
Jesus Alvarez, 27, Reckless Driving, Valid Drivers Lic, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, VEH EXCEED 70 MPH ON PRMRY/SCNDRY HWY (6, Immigration Hold
Craig Hopes, 42, Criminal Bench Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Yoana Vielma Requenes, 30, Immigration hold
Eros Martinez Martinez, 28, Immigration Hold
Zachary Allen, 36, Criminal Warrant
Edward Johnson, 23, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Holli Upton, 47, Theft-under $1000
Shelly Parker, 52, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID FORM > .3 G, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Robert Kaplan, 36, Criminal Warrant
Kirk Le Bar, 54, Fail to Appear
