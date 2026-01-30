Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/29/26 - 01/30/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lance Morehead, 45, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - COCAINE/ CRACK - 5

Zachary Barrett, 19, DUI/SERIOUS BDLY INJRY - 1ST OFF, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR

Christian Klein, 35, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Bret Erickson, 66, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE

William Young, 55, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Cristian Garcia-Garcia, 24, Immigration Hold

Cristian Garcia-Briseno, 42, Immigration Hold

Kaila Smith, 34, Public intoxication prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Shoplifting 1st Offense, Hold for probation and Parole

Cody Davies, 50, Criminal Warrant

Howard Lujan, 38, Contract Hold/Billing

Benito Degante-Meza, 31, Immigration Hold

Rodney Liesinger, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession

Jeffery Roberts, 33, Hold for Probation and Parole

Edward Schlager, 30, Serving Weekends

Lucia Whiting, 21, Fail to Appear

James Hoelscher, 43, Fail to Comply

Andrea Ryle, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, OBEY TRAFFIC CONTR DEVICE

Joseph Porter, 58, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Pos/Consume While Open

Rodney Brafford, 48, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Platte River Trails Share Winter Photos Winter in Casper is long, but that’s part of its charm—especially when you know where to go. The Platte River Trails offer a kind of winter recreation that’s accessible, peaceful, and quietly spectacular. No lift tickets. No long drives. Just snow-covered paths weaving through the heart of the city.

So bundle up, step outside, and rediscover the trails in their cold-weather glow. For maps, updates, and seasonal inspiration, follow Platte River Trails on Facebook and Instagram—and let winter show you a softer side of Casper. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media