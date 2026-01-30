Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/29/26 - 01/30/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/29/26 – 01/30/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lance Morehead, 45, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - COCAINE/ CRACK - 5
Zachary Barrett, 19, DUI/SERIOUS BDLY INJRY - 1ST OFF, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Christian Klein, 35, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Bret Erickson, 66, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE
William Young, 55, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Cristian Garcia-Garcia, 24, Immigration Hold
Cristian Garcia-Briseno, 42, Immigration Hold
Kaila Smith, 34, Public intoxication prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Shoplifting 1st Offense, Hold for probation and Parole
Cody Davies, 50, Criminal Warrant
Howard Lujan, 38, Contract Hold/Billing
Benito Degante-Meza, 31, Immigration Hold
Rodney Liesinger, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession
Jeffery Roberts, 33, Hold for Probation and Parole
Edward Schlager, 30, Serving Weekends
Lucia Whiting, 21, Fail to Appear
James Hoelscher, 43, Fail to Comply
Andrea Ryle, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, OBEY TRAFFIC CONTR DEVICE
Joseph Porter, 58, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Pos/Consume While Open
Rodney Brafford, 48, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
