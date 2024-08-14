Casper area thunderstorms possible Wednesday, warming trend ahead for weekend

CASPER, Wyo. – Periods of unsettled weather are expected today in central Wyoming before clearing.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Casper could expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day starting after 11 a.m. Wind gusts could kick up to 25 mph, and the high will be around 80 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be clear, calm and sunny, with a high of 81 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms or showers are possible overnight.

Friday and Saturday will be warmer and blustery, with gusts up to 20 mph after noon and highs in the low-90s likely.

Sunday and Monday could see periods of thunderstorms or showers in the afternoon time. Highs will be in the low-90s.