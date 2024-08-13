‘Full Plates, Full Hearts’ raffle to aid students in food debt

‘Full Plates, Full Hearts’ raffle to aid students in food debt

(Shutterstock)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — In Natrona County, over 1,500 young students are in “food debt.” However, local organization H.E.R.O. Outdoors is working to assist those students through its “Full Plates, Full Hearts” program, and its raffle fundraiser is fast approaching.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Wyoming Food For Thought, 420 W. 1st St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the raffle is slated to begin an hour later.

There are five raffle packages, each filled with several high-value items, with even more items to be raffled off individually.

Tickets can be purchased at several partner businesses throughout Natrona County. A full description of the five packages, a list of places to buy tickets and a link to donate directly to Full Plates, Full Hearts can be found online here.

The event will also feature hors d’oeurves and drinks at a cash bar.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio