‘Full Plates, Full Hearts’ raffle to aid students in food debt

CASPER, Wyo. — In Natrona County, over 1,500 young students are in “food debt.” However, local organization H.E.R.O. Outdoors is working to assist those students through its “Full Plates, Full Hearts” program, and its raffle fundraiser is fast approaching.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Wyoming Food For Thought, 420 W. 1st St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the raffle is slated to begin an hour later.

There are five raffle packages, each filled with several high-value items, with even more items to be raffled off individually.

Tickets can be purchased at several partner businesses throughout Natrona County. A full description of the five packages, a list of places to buy tickets and a link to donate directly to Full Plates, Full Hearts can be found online here.

The event will also feature hors d’oeurves and drinks at a cash bar.