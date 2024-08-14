Wyoming Arts Council receives $900K grant from National Endowment for the Arts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Arts Council has received $904,733 from the National Endowment for the Arts through an annual partnership agreement to support arts services, programs and grants for fiscal year 2025.

Forty percent of the NEA’s annual budget is allocated to state arts agencies like the Wyoming Arts Council. In addition to providing funds for the Arts Council’s granting program, the funding awarded provides specific funds for the Arts Council to administer the statewide Poetry Out Loud competition for high school students, support the rich heritage of Folk and Traditional arts across the state and provide arts services in underserved communities.

“We are grateful for the continued support we receive from the NEA, which allows us to better leverage the state funds we receive through the legislature to reach all corners of Wyoming,” Rachel Clifton, Wyoming Arts Council executive director, said in a news release. “We have been seeing a steady increase in the number and dollar amounts of grants requested from us, and increased engagement with our direct programs. These public funds are crucial to the Arts Council’s ability to continue to support and grow communities through the arts.”

The mission of the Wyoming Arts Council is to provide leadership and invest resources to champion, sustain and cultivate community through the arts. During fiscal year 2024, the Arts Council dispersed $164,709 to Laramie County organizations. The Arts Council website provides a full overview of grants and programs provided.

For more information, contact Rachel Clifton at 307-256-0500 or rachel.clifton@wyo.gov.