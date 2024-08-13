UPDATE: Bryan Stock/Beverly streets reopened after chase & crash

CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators are finishing their work of a vehicle chase and subsequent crash near the Interstate 25 and Bryan Stock Trail/Beverly Street exits, according to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department late Tuesday morning.

The off-ramps were closed, and they are now being reopened, according to the Evansville Police Department’s Facebook page.

The chase and crash started about 3:50 a.m. after dispatch received a report of an assault at the Loaf ‘N Jug at 59 Curtis St. in Evansville. The reporting party said a vehicle with three males left the location traveling north on Curtis Street

Law enforcement officers saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of Curtis Street and I-25 and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, entered I-25, exited at the Bryan Stock Trail exit at milepost 186 and crashed.

Three adult males were taken to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.