Mostly mild temps with periods of thunderstorms in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. – Relatively mild high temperatures remain on track for much of this week.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday will see a high of 84 degrees and mostly sunny skies before periods of thunderstorms and showers after 5 p.m. Wind gusts could hit 23 mph.

Wednesday’s high will be 80 degrees, and showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon and into late evening.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 81 degrees, with the return of possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday will see a bit of a warming trend, with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Friday could see unsettled periods after noon.

Lows throughout the week will be mostly in the middle to low 50s.