Casper Area MPO seeks public input on long-range transportation plan

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is embarking on a journey to transform the region’s transportation landscape.

“Navigating 2055,” the MPO’s 30-year plan, will establish a road map for transportation projects and programs through 2055, guided by five key goals:

Increase transportation options for all transit modes

Improve health and safety for all residents

Enhance the region’s distinct character

Support the region’s diversifying economy

Promote affordable and easy mobility solutions

To ensure the plan reflects the community’s needs and aspirations, the MPO is calling on residents and transit riders to participate in an online survey. The survey will gather data on travel experiences, priorities and needs, allowing planners to develop a comprehensive and responsive plan.

The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/caspernavigating2055 and on the MPO’s website, casperareampo.org.

The deadline to participate is Nov. 1.