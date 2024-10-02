Candidates for Natrona County Senior Citizen District trustee to appear at Library forum Monday

Volunteer Hubert Townsend helps a senior with a food box during Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) box distribution. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Credit: Greg Hirst /

CASPER, Wyo. — Candidates for trustee on the board of the newly established Natrona County Senior Citizen District will participate in a forum at the Natrona County Library on Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. 

Natrona County voters narrowly approved the creation of a special district tax to give financial stability to several nonprofit organizations that serve older area residents in the Aug. 20 primary.

By statute, five trustees without any direct or indirect financial stake in those services are to be elected in the Nov. 5 general election. The board will administer the proceeds from the one-mill levy created by the countywide tax district. Programs like the Casper Senior Center and Meals on Wheels would apply for funds from the trustees similar to seeking a grant.

The eight candidates for the new five-person board of trustees are as follows, as reported by the Natrona County Clerk’s Office:

  • Linda Blackstone
  • Ruth Doyle
  • Bob Hopkins
  • Steve Kurtz
  • Rhonda Laird
  • Crystal A Morse
  • Mike Stepp
  • Ron Strang
