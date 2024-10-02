Search for missing Yellowstone hiker changes to recovery effort Oct. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials are scaling back efforts to locate a missing hiker, announcing that search efforts are changing gears from a rescue to a recovery as of Oct. 2.

Austin King, an employee of Xanterra Parks and Resorts, has been missing since he failed to arrive for his boat pickup near Yellowstone Lake’s southeast arm on Sept. 20 following a planned week-long solo backcountry trip to summit Eagle Peak, per the latest update.

To date, more than 100 personnel — including two helicopters, search dog teams, ground teams, trackers and a drone — have searched 3,225 miles at elevations ranging from 11,350 feet to 8,400 feet.

“Unfortunately, they have not found any definitive clues as to King’s current whereabouts,” park officials say, announcing that limited search efforts will continue into the foreseeable future as conditions warrant and no further updates will be provided unless a notable change occurs.

Superintendent Cam Sholly said the park will continue to hope for the best and extended his deepest sympathies to King’s friends, family and colleagues.

“I also want to thank the teams from Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, and Park and Teton counties, Wyoming, who have all worked tirelessly to find [King] in some of the most difficult and remote terrain in Yellowstone,” Sholly said in a statement.