Casper Area Business & Activity Closure Listings – 3/13/19

Current winter conditions are causing early closures for Casper businesses. Here is the list of closures for Wednesday, March 13th, 2019.

This list will be updated as more info and submissions come. Check back throughout the day to see the most recent updates. Get our app to get alerts and stay updated with closings and all other local Casper news.

Business Closures:

Prism Quilts

Jimmy John's

The Merry Peddler

Vita sana olive oil

Crave candy and soda

Fox and Rialto Theatres are closed today.

Tails of the City, will be closing at 2:00 PM today.

Videos To Go is closed today.

Three Trails EFAP is closed

Eastridge Mall is closed. Target, Best Buy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods will remain open.

Health Source of Casper and Ideal You Weight Loss

The Westech/WOTCO

Wyoming Steel and Recycling

Keefe's Flowers is closed.

North Platte Pathology and Professional Pathology of Wyoming will be closed at 1:00 PM today.

Fly Vybes Hookah Lounge

The Eye Institute of Wyoming closing at noon

Solutions Counseling Services

Precision Hearing

Porter, Muirhead, Cornia & Howard, CPA’s is closed.

Buffalo Wild Wings is closing at 5:00 PM

Blimpie Sunrise

E-Z Cash, Inc

Dooley oil closing at 12:00 noon in Evansville

Eagle Cab

Casper Star Tribune

Page's Fermentation Supply

Tacos Mexico

The Gaslight Social

CASA of Natrona County

Keepsake Imaging Studio

Nicolaysen Art Museum

Wind City Books

Both Supercuts locations are closed today

Jonah Bank - Casper and Cheyenne offices

All Casper Taco Johns Locations will close at 11:00 am today

The Casper Events Center Administration Office is closed to walk-in visitors on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Phones are being answered in the Administration Office

Children's Development Center

Therapy Solutions - Dr. Brown & Associates

Yellowstone Garage

Eileen's Colossal Cookies

Little Caesars

Forefront Real Estate

Backwards Distilling Company

Woodworker's supply

Moonlight Liquors

All Things Fence

The Bistro in the Marriot

Casper Elks Lodge

Auto oasis LLC

Greater Wyoming FCU

Buckin Brew- both locations

Check into Cash

Coastal Chemical

El Mark O Lanes and Galloways Pub

Restoration Church

Laneige Bridal and Tuxedo.

K&M Pet Products

The VFW Post 9439 is closed

The Casper Vet Center

National Oilwell Varco Rig Technologies

Once Upon A Child

Floral Rhino

Artisan Alley

Natrona County WIC Office

VITA. Wyoming Free Tax

Volunteers of America

TrueNorth Steel is closed today

Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp

True Care Women’s Resource Center is closed today

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Community Health Center of Central Wyoming

Wyoming Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Keg and Cork

YMCA will be closing at noon

Aspen Medical Case Management

Rocky Mountain Healthcare Advocates

Oil City Cabs

InstaCare and A Beautiful Mind

Wyo Central Federal Credit Union

307 Chiropractic Health Center

OneMain Financial

Pepsi / Teton is closed

Branding Iron

Wyoming Housing Network is closed today

Mercer family resource center is closed.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Community Action Partnership of Natrona County is closed today.

Donells Candies

CY Laundromat

IReach2 building

Elite Therapy Services

Department of Family Services

Liberty Tax and Eagles Soaring Bookkeeping

Okes Jewelers

St Vincent’s thrift store

Roadworx Industries’ office

Installation & Service Company’s office will be closed today.

Nic Eskew Agency

Boys & Girls Club

Learning Junction Childrens Center

Basics School of Beauty

Western Vista FCU

Jensen Eye Care

Casper Spirit Dance & Cheer

Wyoming Vape Co.

Humane Society

Bids Place

Both Reliant Federal Credit Union locations in Casper are closed.

Cheryl Feraud - State Farm Insurance is closed today.

Blazing Forest Tax Services

Shirks Sanitation

The Grab and Go Gourmet is closed

Alpine remodeling and Contracting LLC

Hogadon Ski Area

Merback Awards

Bright Mind Childcare & Learning Center LLC

Bright Minds Childcare Infant Center LLC

Safarilad will be closed today.

MathQuest Learning Center

Flanigans furniture

America’s mattress are closed

Busy bumble bees child care is closed

Vitalant, formally United Blood Services, closed for today.

Self Help Center

The Greater Wyoming Council

Boy Scouts of America Service Center and Trading Post

Both Casper Platte Valley Bank locations are closed

Wcda is closed.

Sonic Rainbow.

Montessori School of Casper is closed

CATC Busses not running today

Casper Housing Authority

Beacon Club is closed

Central Wyoming Therapy is closed today

All Casper Wells Fargo branches are closed today.

ART 321-Casper Artists Guild

Casper Senior Center

Peaches

The UPS Store

West side animal hospital

Both Dairy Queen locations are closed

Hair Garage Barbershop

Wardrobe Cleaners

Cold Stone is closed today

Frederick’s vacuum truck service is closed today

Expressions School of Theatrical Dance - Mills

Points in Harmony and A Place for Passion

POSH Concealed Carry Wear

POSH Boutique & Women’s Consignment

All Great Clips locations

Lilacs And Lavender Tea Room

Prince of peace preschool is closed

Smartstyle Salon inside of Walmart

Town of Mills Offices

Natrona County Offices

Townsend Courthouse

Community Health Centers Campus in Casper

Casper Housing Authority and Kids Campus

Meals on Wheels

UW Family Practice Clinic

Jennifer's Childcare

Mountain View Baptist Church, no service tonight, food pantry closed

Our Saviour's Lutheran Preschool closed

Activities: