Casper Area Business & Activity Closure Listings – 3/13/19
Current winter conditions are causing early closures for Casper businesses. Here is the list of closures for Wednesday, March 13th, 2019.
This list will be updated as more info and submissions come. Check back throughout the day to see the most recent updates. Get our app to get alerts and stay updated with closings and all other local Casper news.
Business Closures:
- Prism Quilts
- Jimmy John's
- The Merry Peddler
Vita sana olive oil
Crave candy and soda
- 2 Degrees North is closed today
- Fox and Rialto Theatres are closed today.
- Tails of the City, will be closing at 2:00 PM today.
- Videos To Go is closed today.
- Three Trails EFAP is closed
- Eastridge Mall is closed. Target, Best Buy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods will remain open.
- Health Source of Casper and Ideal You Weight Loss
- The Westech/WOTCO
- Wyoming Steel and Recycling
- Keefe's Flowers is closed.
- North Platte Pathology and Professional Pathology of Wyoming will be closed at 1:00 PM today.
- Fly Vybes Hookah Lounge
- The Eye Institute of Wyoming closing at noon
- Solutions Counseling Services
- Precision Hearing
- Porter, Muirhead, Cornia & Howard, CPA’s is closed.
- Buffalo Wild Wings is closing at 5:00 PM
- Blimpie Sunrise
- E-Z Cash, Inc
- Dooley oil closing at 12:00 noon in Evansville
- Eagle Cab
- Casper Star Tribune
- Page's Fermentation Supply
- Tacos Mexico
- The Gaslight Social
- CASA of Natrona County
- Keepsake Imaging Studio
- Nicolaysen Art Museum
- Wind City Books
- Both Supercuts locations are closed today
- Jonah Bank - Casper and Cheyenne offices
- All Casper Taco Johns Locations will close at 11:00 am today
- The Casper Events Center Administration Office is closed to walk-in visitors on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Phones are being answered in the Administration Office
- Children's Development Center
- Therapy Solutions - Dr. Brown & Associates
- Yellowstone Garage
- Eileen's Colossal Cookies
- Little Caesars
- Forefront Real Estate
- Backwards Distilling Company
- Woodworker's supply
- Moonlight Liquors
- All Things Fence
- The Bistro in the Marriot
- Casper Elks Lodge
- Auto oasis LLC
- Greater Wyoming FCU
- Buckin Brew- both locations
- Check into Cash
- Coastal Chemical
- El Mark O Lanes and Galloways Pub
- Restoration Church
- Laneige Bridal and Tuxedo.
- K&M Pet Products
- The VFW Post 9439 is closed
- The Casper Vet Center
- National Oilwell Varco Rig Technologies
- Once Upon A Child
- Floral Rhino
- Artisan Alley
- Natrona County WIC Office
- VITA. Wyoming Free Tax
- Volunteers of America
- TrueNorth Steel is closed today
- Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp
- True Care Women’s Resource Center is closed today
- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
- Community Health Center of Central Wyoming
- Wyoming Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- Keg and Cork
- YMCA will be closing at noon
- Aspen Medical Case Management
- Rocky Mountain Healthcare Advocates
- Oil City Cabs
- InstaCare and A Beautiful Mind
- Wyo Central Federal Credit Union
- 307 Chiropractic Health Center
- OneMain Financial
- Pepsi / Teton is closed
- Branding Iron
- Wyoming Housing Network is closed today
- Mercer family resource center is closed.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Community Action Partnership of Natrona County is closed today.
- Donells Candies
- CY Laundromat
- IReach2 building
- Elite Therapy Services
- Department of Family Services
- Liberty Tax and Eagles Soaring Bookkeeping
- Okes Jewelers
- St Vincent’s thrift store
- Roadworx Industries’ office
- Installation & Service Company’s office will be closed today.
- Nic Eskew Agency
- Boys & Girls Club
- Learning Junction Childrens Center
- Basics School of Beauty
- Western Vista FCU
- Jensen Eye Care
- Casper Spirit Dance & Cheer
- Wyoming Vape Co.
- Humane Society
- Bids Place
- Both Reliant Federal Credit Union locations in Casper are closed.
- Cheryl Feraud - State Farm Insurance is closed today.
- Blazing Forest Tax Services
- Shirks Sanitation
- The Grab and Go Gourmet is closed
- Alpine remodeling and Contracting LLC
- Hogadon Ski Area
- Merback Awards
- Bright Mind Childcare & Learning Center LLC
Bright Minds Childcare Infant Center LLC
- Safarilad will be closed today.
- MathQuest Learning Center
- Flanigans furniture
- America’s mattress are closed
- Busy bumble bees child care is closed
- Vitalant, formally United Blood Services, closed for today.
- Self Help Center
- The Greater Wyoming Council
- Boy Scouts of America Service Center and Trading Post
- Both Casper Platte Valley Bank locations are closed
- Wcda is closed.
- Sonic Rainbow.
- Montessori School of Casper is closed
- CATC Busses not running today
- Casper Housing Authority
- Beacon Club is closed
- Central Wyoming Therapy is closed today
- All Casper Wells Fargo branches are closed today.
- ART 321-Casper Artists Guild
- Casper Senior Center
- Peaches
- The UPS Store
- West side animal hospital
- Both Dairy Queen locations are closed
- Hair Garage Barbershop
- Wardrobe Cleaners
- Cold Stone is closed today
- Frederick’s vacuum truck service is closed today
- Expressions School of Theatrical Dance - Mills
- Points in Harmony and A Place for Passion
- POSH Concealed Carry Wear
- POSH Boutique & Women’s Consignment
- All Great Clips locations
- Lilacs And Lavender Tea Room
- Prince of peace preschool is closed
- Smartstyle Salon inside of Walmart
- Town of Mills Offices
- Natrona County Offices
- Townsend Courthouse
- Community Health Centers Campus in Casper
- Casper Housing Authority and Kids Campus
- Meals on Wheels
- UW Family Practice Clinic
- Jennifer's Childcare
- Mountain View Baptist Church, no service tonight, food pantry closed
- Our Saviour's Lutheran Preschool closed
Activities:
- Oil City Volleyball has canceled practice for tonight.
- CASPER elks lodge NO WEDNESDAY NIGHT DINNER
- The VFW Post 9439 is closed and will reevaluate at 4 pm due to pool & dart leagues.
- Restoration Church is closed for today. All activities cancelled.
- The YMCA of Natrona county closure info:
All childcare programs closed.
All programming cancelled.
Pool building closed.
NERD building closing at noon.
- Mills Council meeting scheduled for this evening has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
- Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Soup Supper and Lenten Services for tonight
- The Fairgrounds offices(which are County) will be closing at noon today, the Celebration of Life Services for Jack Canfield will still be taking place at 2pm in the Industrial Building.
- Windy City Wrestlers practice at 6pm is cancelled for tonight.
- East Casper Volleyball no practice tonight
- Eagles Dance Classes
- Fatima Religious Ed is cancelled tonight.