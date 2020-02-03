Casper Area Business & Activity Closure Listings – 2/3/2020
Current winter conditions are causing early closures for Casper businesses. Here is the list of closures for Monday, February 3rd, 2020.
This list will be updated as more info and submissions come. Check back throughout the day to see the most recent updates. Get our app to get alerts and stay updated with closings and all other local Casper news.
Business Closures:
- Frontier Behavioral Health
- YMCA of Natrona County
- Community Health Center of Central Wyoming
- Behavior Care Specialists
- Casper Vet Center
- Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions (office)
- Hilltop Family Dental
- US Census Bureau Office
- Independent Opportunities
- Casper Natrona County Health Dept.
- Mesa Primary and Immediate Care
- Casper Childrens Dental Clinic
- Jonah Bank branches
- Sunnyside Daycare and Preschool
- Meals on Wheels
- Crimson Tire Company
- Wyoming Health Fairs
- The Gould Agency
- Our Saviour's Lutheran Preschool
- Casper Housing Authority
- PowerTrust Credit Union
- Embracing Change Counseling
- Platte Valley Bank
- Hilltop Bank
- Wyoming Optical
- River Rock Dental
- Optimal Physical Therapy
- Pathfinder physical therapy
- Epsilon Health Solutions
- Casper DFS and Child Support offices
- Both Casper Dairy Queen locations
- 71 Construction
- 2nd Street Dental
- Natrona County Library
- All Wyoming Health Medical Group clinics (emergency room and hospital are open)
- Forterra Pipe and Precast
- Town Of Evansville Offices
- First Interstate - all branches
- Cy laundry
- NOV Rig Technologies
- Basics school of beauty
- Social Security Administration
- All Wells Fargo branches
- Western Medical Associates West Side and East Side
- Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group
- Aunt Steph’s home daycare
- Floyd’s Truck Center
- The Beacon Club
- Brain Injury Alliance of Wyoming
- Casper Dry Cleaners
- The Greater Wyoming Council, BSA offices and Trading Post
- The Merry Peddler
- Crave Candy
- Vita sana olive oil
- First United Methodist Church office
- Senior Patient Advocates
- Rocky Mountain Industrial Supply
- Urgent Care of Casper
- Peden's Inc
- 307 chiropractic health center
- Wellness Screening
- Casper Tire (closing at 9:00am)
- Midwest Motor Express
- T. Shaun Sutherland DDS
- Wyoming Community Development Authority
- CosmoProf
- Prince of Peace Preschool
- Elite Therapy Services
- Wiggly Willett’s LLC Daycare and Preschool
- Three Trails EFAP
- Central Wyoming Therapy
- Greater Wyoming FCU
- Children’s Advocacy Project
- The Shade Tree
- Both locations for Labcorp
- Crossroads Counseling
- Highland Park Community Church and The Healing Place
- Platinum Properties of Casper
- Stotz Equipment
- Wyo Construction
- Rocky Mountain Healthcare Advocates, Inc.
- Forefront Real Estate
- Wyo Wellness
- Olive Garden
- Rocky Mountain Animal Hospital
- My Hearing Centers
- E-Z Cash
- Casper Vision Center
- United Rentals
- WYDOT offices in Casper are closed, including driver's services (driver's licenses). This does not affect plowing operations.
- Central WY Locksmithing- open only to necessary auto lockouts within the Casper area
- Affordable Sewer and Drain
- Howard Supply Company
- Interfaith of Natrona County
- Casper Senior Center, Evansville and Mills meals sites closed today
- Killmer & Associates, PC
- Smart Style in the East Walmart
- Casper VA Clinic
- 42 Degrees North
- Oil City Cabs
- Wind City Books
- Coastal Chemical
- Showtime Industries Inc./ Shirk's Sanitation
- Letz's TV & Appliance
- Qdoba (both locations)
- Let’s Get Thin, MD clinic
- Western Vista Federal Credit Union
- ACM Therapy Group
- Angel's Childcare Center
- Pain Care Centers
- Advancing Abilities
- Natrona County WIC
- Fremont Volkswagen
- Nissan of Casper
- Computer Logic
- Casper Family Vision
- Great Harvest Bakery
- Lincoln Financial Advisors
- Wallick and Volk Mortgage
- Community Action Partnership of Natrona County
- Wear Parts
- Forefront Real Estate
- Self Help Center of Natrona County
- WYOMS
- Mills and Casper Horse Palaces
- TrueNorth Steel
- Aspire Case Management
- Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.
- Marshalls
- El Mark O Lanes and Galloway's Pub
- Jensen Eye Care
- Pella windows and doors
- Play It Again Sports
- Ulta beauty
- Natrona County offices
- Wyoming Housing Network
- Erin M Prach, DDS
- Theraexpressions Meditation LLC
- Annex Employment Testing and Wellness Center will be closed. This includes Occupational Health Testing Service and Wyo Central Health Services
- Denny's
- Casper OB/GYN Associates
- Alpine Chiropractic
- Liberty Tax Casper and Eagles Soaring Bookkeeping
- Kintsugi Psychiatry
- Wellness Screening
- Ihop
- Rocky Mountain Rod
- Casper Farm Bureau
- Casper Rental Central
- Benjamin Leeper DDS, PC
- Center Street CPAs
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Branding Iron
- The Moonlight
- J.C. Penney
- Hershberger Spas
- Honda of Casper
- Cedar Ridge Child and Family Counseling
- J.W. Williams, Inc.
- Casper Orthopedics Orthocare Now (OCN) will be closed. Casper Orthopedics is open for scheduled patients only if they can make it.
- Logos Speech Therapy Services, LLC
- Sage Truck Driving School
- LaNeige bridal
- Zeelo’s Cranks N’ Planks
- REXEL
- Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters
- Cy Antique Mall
- The Blind Guy & Closet Guy of Wyoming
- Center street Starbucks
- Seton House offices and programs are closed today
- Prism Quilt Downtown
- The Home Stretch Bar & Grill
- Log Cabin Chiropractic & Rehabilitation
- Frostys Bar
- RE/MAX the Group
- Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Auto Glass Pro
- Wardwell Water and Sewer District
- The Foot Doctor
- Air Comfort Complete is closed but have technicians on standby if people have an emergency and are without heat in their homes or businesses.
- The Cottage Cafe
- Fastenal in mills
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- ATI Insulation
- Farnhams Furniture Galleries
- Natrona County Conservation District
- Central Wyoming Counseling Center
- Splicer Cable Service
- Woodworkers supply closing at 11am
- The Children's Advocacy Project
- Ohm Man Vape Shop
- Walsh drive self storage
- Interstate Storage solutions
- Wyoming Family Practice
- The Wyoming Athletics Club - East club is closed today. West club will continue to be open and 24/7 self sufficient.
- Lacy’s Massage Remedy
- Casper Rental Central
- B&B Rubberstamp
- Jimmy John's
- Sunrise Images
- The Brake Stop
- Beaches Beauty Supply
- SunSation Tanning Salon
- Ark Animal hospital
- Ludovico Farm To Wood Flame Firehouse Pizza Wood Fired
- Oil City Dental
- A Beautiful Mind Of Instacare Center
- Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center
- Casper Horseheads downtown offices
- Chamber of Commerce
- Wyoming Strong Counseling
- Wyoming vapor company
- Sams Quality Motors
- The Pump Room
- Michael's
- Jersey Mike’s Subs, both locations
- Sonny's RV
- Sherries Place
- Shirts & more
- ProFilms of Casper
- CK mechanical is closed, answering to emergency calls.
- Six Roobblees
- Backwards Mechanics Auto Center
- Check into Cash
- Bureau of Land Management
- Imagination Station Learning Center.
- Bright Minds Childcare & Infant center
- Grab and go gourmet restaurant
- Rejuvenate You
- Kids Works
- Eagle cab
- FireRock Steakhouse
- Wyoming Ale Works
- J’s Pub & Grill
- Johnny J’s Diner (closing at 4pm)
- Old Chicago Casper(closing at 8pm)
- JR Transport LLC
- Decker Auto Glass
- Diamond Vogel
- Predator Downhole Tools
- Tycoon Oilfield Services (On call crew is always available. Call if necessary.)
- Precision Hearing
- Supercuts (both east and west locations)
- KFC
- Absolute Auto and Custom Design
- Casper Elks Lodge #1353
- The Crazy House Furniture Store
- The Crazy House Moving
- Smile Academy Pediatric Dentistry
- Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office
- Straight Line Vapors
- Wind City Sweets and Treats
- Great clips both locations
- Able Equipment
- Greiner Ford (closing at noon)
- Casper Rec Center
- THE UPS STORE
- Pitter Patter Playhouse LLC
- Mr.Money pawn shop
- Lil Miki Zoo Daycare
- Express Employment Professionals will be closed today, will answer for emergency calls.
- Petco
- Tails of the City (closing at noon)
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- RBC Wealth Management (closing at noon)
- HQ BBQ
- MJ's Services
- Big Lots (closing at noon)
- Rising Star Tumbling and Dance studio
- West side AT&T
- Austin Engineering/Westech
- HiMark Upholstery
- Once Upon A Child
- ScreenCycle ,LLC
- Advanced Chiropractic Center
- Cedar Ridge Child and Family Counseling
- Dance Evolutions
- Casper Dermatology Clinic
- Hamburger Stand
- Gary’s Locksmithing
- Papa Murphy’s (both locations)
- Advanced Family Dental (closing at noon)
- Pit Stop Oil Shop
- America Theatre
- Rialto Theatre
- Fox III Theatre
- Casper Mountain Chiropractic
- B&H Rig & Tong Sales
- Merback Awards
- Amoco Reuse Agreement Joint Powers Board
- Raccas Pizzeria
- Healing Hands massage
- First Interstate Bank
- Outback Steakhouse
- Urban Bottle
- Eastridge Mall
- KB MECHANICS
- CY Discount Liquor (closing at noon)
- Wendy's east & west (closing at 2pm)
- Wonderful House Chinese restaurant
- Beautiful Feet Academy of the Dance Arts
- Paintrock Animal Clinic
- Dr. Stephen Brown and Associates
- Hayden's Place
- GOOD 2 GO BOTH LOCATIONS CLOSED
- Knife River
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Artistic hairstyling
- Java Jitters Espresso
- Central Wyoming Urological Associates
- Sanfords Grub and Pub
- Foreman’s Sales
- Foreman’s Quality machine and repair
- Arc of Natrona County
- Bliss Yogurt
- Gear Up and Get Out There
- Shamrock Accounting Service, Inc.
- Flanigan’s Furniture
- America’s Mattress
- Commercial Services Inc.
- Texas Roadhouse
- Avis/Budget Rental Car
- Sunridge Apartments
- Sleep number
- Lincare customer center
- Cassity Dental Arts
- Eastside Arby's
- Troopers Bingo
- VILLAGE INN both locations
- Menards (closing at 6pm)
- Kohl's
- Big O Tires
- The Hangar
Activity Closures:
- Rotary Club of Casper - Tonight's meeting is cancelled.
- All classes at the WCA Regional Training Center are canceled today
- Evening classes at Self Help Center of Natrona County
- The MADD Victim Impact Panel scheduled for Monday night February 3rd has been cancelled due to the library being closed.
- Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing rod building class at the VFW is cancelled today
- Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office is closed and after school programming is cancelled.
- PEO Chapter G- tonight’s meeting Cancelled
