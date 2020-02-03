Casper Area Business & Activity Closure Listings – 2/3/2020

Current winter conditions are causing early closures for Casper businesses. Here is the list of closures for Monday, February 3rd, 2020.

This list will be updated as more info and submissions come. Check back throughout the day to see the most recent updates.

Business Closures:

Frontier Behavioral Health

YMCA of Natrona County

Community Health Center of Central Wyoming

Behavior Care Specialists

Casper Vet Center

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions (office)

Hilltop Family Dental

US Census Bureau Office

Independent Opportunities

Casper Natrona County Health Dept.

Mesa Primary and Immediate Care

Casper Childrens Dental Clinic

Jonah Bank branches

Sunnyside Daycare and Preschool

Meals on Wheels

Crimson Tire Company

Wyoming Health Fairs

The Gould Agency

Our Saviour's Lutheran Preschool

Casper Housing Authority

PowerTrust Credit Union

Embracing Change Counseling

Platte Valley Bank

Hilltop Bank

Wyoming Optical

River Rock Dental

Optimal Physical Therapy

Pathfinder physical therapy

Epsilon Health Solutions

Casper DFS and Child Support offices

Both Casper Dairy Queen locations

71 Construction

2nd Street Dental

Natrona County Library

All Wyoming Health Medical Group clinics (emergency room and hospital are open)

Forterra Pipe and Precast

Town Of Evansville Offices

First Interstate - all branches

Cy laundry

NOV Rig Technologies

Basics school of beauty

Social Security Administration

All Wells Fargo branches

Western Medical Associates West Side and East Side

Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group

Aunt Steph’s home daycare

Floyd’s Truck Center

The Beacon Club

Brain Injury Alliance of Wyoming

Casper Dry Cleaners

The Greater Wyoming Council, BSA offices and Trading Post

The Merry Peddler

Crave Candy

Vita sana olive oil

First United Methodist Church office

Senior Patient Advocates

Rocky Mountain Industrial Supply

Urgent Care of Casper

Peden's Inc

307 chiropractic health center

Wellness Screening

Casper Tire (closing at 9:00am)

Midwest Motor Express

T. Shaun Sutherland DDS

Wyoming Community Development Authority

CosmoProf

Prince of Peace Preschool

Elite Therapy Services

Wiggly Willett’s LLC Daycare and Preschool

Three Trails EFAP

Central Wyoming Therapy

Greater Wyoming FCU

Children’s Advocacy Project

The Shade Tree

Both locations for Labcorp

Crossroads Counseling

Highland Park Community Church and The Healing Place

Platinum Properties of Casper

Stotz Equipment

Wyo Construction

Rocky Mountain Healthcare Advocates, Inc.

Forefront Real Estate

Wyo Wellness

Olive Garden

Rocky Mountain Animal Hospital

My Hearing Centers

E-Z Cash

Casper Vision Center

United Rentals

WYDOT offices in Casper are closed, including driver's services (driver's licenses). This does not affect plowing operations.

Central WY Locksmithing- open only to necessary auto lockouts within the Casper area

Affordable Sewer and Drain

Howard Supply Company

Interfaith of Natrona County

Casper Senior Center, Evansville and Mills meals sites closed today

Killmer & Associates, PC

Smart Style in the East Walmart

Casper VA Clinic

42 Degrees North

Oil City Cabs

Wind City Books

Coastal Chemical

Showtime Industries Inc./ Shirk's Sanitation

Letz's TV & Appliance

Qdoba (both locations)

Let’s Get Thin, MD clinic

Western Vista Federal Credit Union

ACM Therapy Group

Angel's Childcare Center

Pain Care Centers

Advancing Abilities

Natrona County WIC

Fremont Volkswagen

Nissan of Casper

Computer Logic

Casper Family Vision

Great Harvest Bakery

Lincoln Financial Advisors

Wallick and Volk Mortgage

Community Action Partnership of Natrona County

Wear Parts

Self Help Center of Natrona County

WYOMS

Mills and Casper Horse Palaces

TrueNorth Steel

Aspire Case Management

Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.

Marshalls

El Mark O Lanes and Galloway's Pub

Jensen Eye Care

Pella windows and doors

Play It Again Sports

Ulta beauty

Natrona County offices

Wyoming Housing Network

Erin M Prach, DDS

Theraexpressions Meditation LLC

Annex Employment Testing and Wellness Center will be closed. This includes Occupational Health Testing Service and Wyo Central Health Services

Denny's

Casper OB/GYN Associates

Alpine Chiropractic

Liberty Tax Casper and Eagles Soaring Bookkeeping

Kintsugi Psychiatry

Ihop

Rocky Mountain Rod

Casper Farm Bureau

Casper Rental Central

Benjamin Leeper DDS, PC

Center Street CPAs

Buffalo Wild Wings

Branding Iron

The Moonlight

J.C. Penney

Hershberger Spas

Honda of Casper

Cedar Ridge Child and Family Counseling

J.W. Williams, Inc.

Casper Orthopedics Orthocare Now (OCN) will be closed. Casper Orthopedics is open for scheduled patients only if they can make it.

Logos Speech Therapy Services, LLC

Sage Truck Driving School

LaNeige bridal

Zeelo’s Cranks N’ Planks

REXEL

Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters

Cy Antique Mall

The Blind Guy & Closet Guy of Wyoming

Center street Starbucks

Seton House offices and programs are closed today

Prism Quilt Downtown

The Home Stretch Bar & Grill

Log Cabin Chiropractic & Rehabilitation

Frostys Bar

RE/MAX the Group

Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group

Cold Stone Creamery

Auto Glass Pro

Wardwell Water and Sewer District

The Foot Doctor

Air Comfort Complete is closed but have technicians on standby if people have an emergency and are without heat in their homes or businesses.

The Cottage Cafe

Fastenal in mills

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

ATI Insulation

Farnhams Furniture Galleries

Natrona County Conservation District

Central Wyoming Counseling Center

Splicer Cable Service

Woodworkers supply closing at 11am

The Children's Advocacy Project

Ohm Man Vape Shop

Walsh drive self storage

Interstate Storage solutions

Wyoming Family Practice

The Wyoming Athletics Club - East club is closed today. West club will continue to be open and 24/7 self sufficient.

Lacy’s Massage Remedy

B&B Rubberstamp

Jimmy John's

Sunrise Images

The Brake Stop

Beaches Beauty Supply

SunSation Tanning Salon

Ark Animal hospital

Ludovico Farm To Wood Flame Firehouse Pizza Wood Fired

Oil City Dental

A Beautiful Mind Of Instacare Center

Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center

Casper Horseheads downtown offices

Chamber of Commerce

Wyoming Strong Counseling

Wyoming vapor company

Sams Quality Motors

The Pump Room

Michael's

Jersey Mike’s Subs, both locations

Sonny's RV

Sherries Place

Shirts & more

ProFilms of Casper

CK mechanical is closed, answering to emergency calls.

Six Roobblees

Backwards Mechanics Auto Center

Check into Cash

Bureau of Land Management

Imagination Station Learning Center.

Bright Minds Childcare & Infant center

Grab and go gourmet restaurant

Rejuvenate You

Kids Works

Eagle cab

FireRock Steakhouse

Wyoming Ale Works

J’s Pub & Grill

Johnny J’s Diner (closing at 4pm)

Old Chicago Casper(closing at 8pm)

JR Transport LLC

Decker Auto Glass

Diamond Vogel

Predator Downhole Tools

Tycoon Oilfield Services (On call crew is always available. Call if necessary.)

Precision Hearing

Supercuts (both east and west locations)

KFC

Absolute Auto and Custom Design

Casper Elks Lodge #1353

The Crazy House Furniture Store

The Crazy House Moving

Smile Academy Pediatric Dentistry

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office

Straight Line Vapors

Wind City Sweets and Treats

Great clips both locations

Able Equipment

Greiner Ford (closing at noon)

Casper Rec Center

THE UPS STORE

Pitter Patter Playhouse LLC

Mr.Money pawn shop

Lil Miki Zoo Daycare

Express Employment Professionals will be closed today, will answer for emergency calls.

Petco

Tails of the City (closing at noon)

Bed Bath & Beyond

RBC Wealth Management (closing at noon)

HQ BBQ

MJ's Services

Big Lots (closing at noon)

Rising Star Tumbling and Dance studio

West side AT&T

Austin Engineering/Westech

HiMark Upholstery

Once Upon A Child

ScreenCycle ,LLC

Advanced Chiropractic Center

Cedar Ridge Child and Family Counseling

Dance Evolutions

Casper Dermatology Clinic

Hamburger Stand

Gary’s Locksmithing

Papa Murphy’s (both locations)

Advanced Family Dental (closing at noon)

Pit Stop Oil Shop

America Theatre

Rialto Theatre

Fox III Theatre

Casper Mountain Chiropractic

B&H Rig & Tong Sales

Merback Awards

Amoco Reuse Agreement Joint Powers Board

Raccas Pizzeria

Healing Hands massage

First Interstate Bank

Outback Steakhouse

Urban Bottle

Eastridge Mall

KB MECHANICS

CY Discount Liquor (closing at noon)

Wendy's east & west (closing at 2pm)

Wonderful House Chinese restaurant

Beautiful Feet Academy of the Dance Arts

Paintrock Animal Clinic

Dr. Stephen Brown and Associates

Hayden's Place

GOOD 2 GO BOTH LOCATIONS CLOSED

Knife River

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Artistic hairstyling

Java Jitters Espresso

Central Wyoming Urological Associates

Sanfords Grub and Pub

Foreman’s Sales

Foreman’s Quality machine and repair

Arc of Natrona County

Bliss Yogurt

Gear Up and Get Out There

Shamrock Accounting Service, Inc.

Flanigan’s Furniture

America’s Mattress

Commercial Services Inc.

Texas Roadhouse

Avis/Budget Rental Car

Sunridge Apartments

Sleep number

Lincare customer center

Cassity Dental Arts

Eastside Arby's

Troopers Bingo

VILLAGE INN both locations

Menards (closing at 6pm)

Kohl's

Big O Tires

The Hangar

Activity Closures:

Rotary Club of Casper - Tonight's meeting is cancelled.

All classes at the WCA Regional Training Center are canceled today

Evening classes at Self Help Center of Natrona County

The MADD Victim Impact Panel scheduled for Monday night February 3rd has been cancelled due to the library being closed.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing rod building class at the VFW is cancelled today

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office is closed and after school programming is cancelled.

PEO Chapter G- tonight’s meeting Cancelled