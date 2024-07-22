Casper Area Bus Transit Phases Out Token System, Opting for QR-Code Passes Instead

Last month the Casper Area Transit began using QR code-based passes to improve record reporting of ridership, limit sanitary concerns associated with the plastic tokens, make the process of getting on and off the bus easier, and reduce abused or neglected fares.

The Casper transit service will stop accepting tokens as bus fare on Saturday, August 31st. The City will accept returned tokens that have already been purchased for cash value to count towards their new card.

"With us phasing the token system out we will be better suited to ensure riders are paying the correct fare rates based on account holders' information and not merely the use of a specified token," wrote Community Development Director Liz Becher in a memo to City Manager Carter Napier. "We can provide activated passes for general population rides to individual entities that may provide rides as a charitable action to those as they see fit. Individual pass cards are the responsibility of the purchaser to maintain, and patrons are made aware of this responsibility when they sign up in the office."

Casper Area Transit requires that any discounted fare accounts be registered in the system by the name of the end users as a means to provide accurate data to FTA or any other authority that requires discounted fare information. The information that is required in the system is simple demographic information to purchase rides on the card.

CLICK HERE for Link Pass Registration.

CLICK HERE for Casper Area Transit-ASSIST Registration Form.

