The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for annual maintenance from August 4 through August 10, 2025. The one-week shutdown allows City staff to perform important repairs and maintenance tasks that help keep the facility safe and in good working condition for year-round use.

“This is the first scheduled maintenance closure since 2022, as previous years’ maintenance was deferred due to construction at the facility,” said Aquatics Recreation Supervisor Edwin Luers.

During the closure, Mike Sedar Pool will offer water walking from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., August 4–8. In addition, Casper’s three outdoor pools will be open for public swimming with the following schedules:

Mike Sedar Pool: Open daily from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Daily admission: $6.00

Paradise Valley Pool: Open daily from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Daily admission: $5.00

Washington Park Pool: Open Monday–Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Daily admission: $4.00

Financial assistance for swim passes is available through the Community Recreation Foundation. Applications can be picked up at the Casper Recreation Center.