The Casper/Natrona County International Airport is seeing a strong rebound in air travel, reporting 103,763 total enplanements in 2025 — the highest annual passenger boarding total the airport has recorded since 2015.

Enplanements measure the number of passengers boarding commercial aircraft in Casper, and airport officials say the milestone reflects years of steady recovery following the sharp decline in travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like airports across the country, C/NCIA experienced a significant drop in passengers in 2020, but numbers have climbed consistently since then.

“Exceeding 100,000 enplanements is very exciting for us,” said Airport Director Glenn Januska. “We appreciate every person who has flown through Casper and look forward to continuing to serve the community.”

Airport leadership believes the strong passenger numbers could help strengthen Casper’s case for expanded air service in the future. Community members have long expressed interest in additional destinations and airline options, and Januska said usage data plays a key role in those discussions.

“When looking at additional destinations, or alternate airlines, which we know is a concern for some in Casper, it helps to have a proven record of people taking advantage of the services we already have,” Januska said.

For Natrona County residents and travelers across central Wyoming, the increase signals growing demand for local air service and reinforces the airport’s role as a regional transportation hub as travel continues to normalize post-pandemic.

