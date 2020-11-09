Carbon County Officials Find Items of Missing Hunter

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the county's search and rescue team on Friday conducted a search of an area where a missing hunter's binoculars were found, according to a news release.

Late last month, a hunter found the binoculars belonging to Mark Strittmater, who went missing in the Medicine Bow National Forest in an early season snowstorm in October 2019.

Strittmater, 44, was last seen at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Kum & Go in Saratoga before heading into the Medicine Bow National Forest to hunt elk. He was wearing a light-colored camouflage long-sleeved shirt with gray or green pants, boots and an orange hunting cap.

He sent his girlfriend a text message about 11 a.m. that day.

Strittmater did not return home by Sunday evening, and a report was filed with the sheriff's office.

His truck was found on Forest Road 801, also known as Sage Creek/Rawlins South Road, near Forest Road 830, which is also known as Deep Jack Road.

Previous searches were unsuccessful.

On Friday, 11 searchers and a K9 unit searched that area and found other items in the general area that are believed to have belonged to Strittmater.

The Sheriff's Office will continue with the search efforts in attempts to bring his family closure.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at (307) 328-7718 or Sheriff Archie Roybal at (307) 321-7714.