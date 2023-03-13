Body Recovered From River Near Evansville

Authorities recovered a body from the North Platte River near Evansville on Sunday, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Monday.

Kiera Grogan said the Sheriff's Office would not be providing any more information on the incident for the time being.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office is handling the case.

After the deceased person is identified, the coroner will notify the family, Grogan said.

The drowning was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the area just south of East Henrie Highway and Fry Road, according to the Sheriff's Office rolling log.

This story will be updated.