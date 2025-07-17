Car Chase Ends Near Glenrock in an Irrigation Ditch

After a traffic stop in Casper, a driver fled to Evansville before another officer caught up to them and attempted to make a stop.

The chase went east on Highway 20/26.

Wyoming Highway Patrol assisted as the driver fled past the Hat Six interchange.

Then continued east where it eventually went off the road and came to a stop, on its side, in an irrigation canal.

Three individuals were detained and checked out by EMS from Glenrock.

Officers from multiple jursdictions assisted in the pursuit. There will be several charges filed against the driver.

There were no officers injured during the event or anyone from the public during the pursuit.

