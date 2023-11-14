Candlelight Christmas at the Fort Happening Dec. 2

Fort Caspar Museum and the Fort Caspar Museum Association invite you to join us on Saturday, December 2nd, between 5:30 and 8:30 pm, for Casper’s favorite holiday tradition: “Candlelight Christmas at the Fort.”

“Everyone is invited to this free event,” says Fort Caspar Museum Manager Rick Young. “Experience a 19th-century Christmas on the western frontier at the Fort, and inside the Museum, there will be fiddler music, cookies, and craft activities for the kids.”

Walk through the fort buildings, illuminated only by candles and firelight, and meet soldiers and civilian re-enactors. Warm up in the museum with free cookies (courtesy of Occasions by Cory) and live music (courtesy of the Wyoming Fiddlers Association). There will also be a hands-on craft activity for kids, exhibits to view, holiday shopping, and more. It’s an evening of holiday magic for all ages.