Campbell County Outraces Kelly Walsh

The Campbell County Camels are well on their way to their first winning season since 2016 following a 49-33 home win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Gillette. Campbell County struck first as quarterback Mason Drube hit Evan Vandom over the middle and his speed did the rest for a 66-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0. Kelly Walsh had a productive first quarter when they had the ball as Kadon Boyce had an 8-yard run for a score and Gibson Sasser tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Erich Hulshizer so the Trojans led 13-7 after one.

Mason Drube got serious in the 2nd quarter with 2 more TD passes for the Camels and Jeff Pelton was the recipient for both of those, for 41 and 61 yards respectively. In between those, Tren Rosenau pounded it in from 2 yards so Campbell County led 28-13 at the halftime break.

The Trojans jumped right back into the game with a 73-yard completion for a score from Sasser to Hulshizer but Campbell County responded with a 50-yard TD connection from Drube to Parker Fitzgerald.

Kelly Walsh started the 4th quarter down 35-21 with Sasser and Boyce producing rushing touchdowns. Drube threw his 5th touchdown pass of the night in that quarter with Pelton catching his 3rd. Aidan Dorr also found the end zone as the Camels cemented the win. They have a big game this week against their Gillette rival Thunder Basin. Kelly Walsh is 1-4 and will visit Laramie on Friday night.

Be sure and check out our video of the game as well as some great photos in our gallery from Kellie Jo Allison. Enjoy!

