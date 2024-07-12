Call for Volunteers for Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Sports Classic Competition

Special Olympics Wyoming will host our annual Summer Sports Classic in Casper, WY on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd. This event offers competition in golf, bowling, cycling, bocce, and softball and represents over 200 athletes and over 10 teams from around the state.

They are calling for volunteers in the Casper area to help keep score, assist with skills stations, and award medals. If you or someone you know woudl like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact the office at 235-3062 Monday through Thursday or register online.

