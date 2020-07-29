Cade Griffitts of Glenrock Commits to Dakota Wesleyan
Glenrock linebacker Cade Griffitts has elected to continue his career at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota. Griffitts made 56 tackles last season with 14 of those solo with 2 sacks and a fumble recovery. In his junior season, Griffitts was in on 31 tackles, 5 of them solo with 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and a blocked kick.
He was also a 3-year state qualifier in wrestling and placed 5th in 2A at 195 pounds at the 2020 state tournament. He wrestled at 195 in his junior year and 182 as a sophomore.
Griffitts also competed in track and field in the 200-meter dash and the shot put.
