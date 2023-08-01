Bus Registration Open for Natrona County School District

NCSD Bus Registration is open for families needing to register their students for bus transportation to and from school for the upcoming school year.

If your student(s) was an active bus rider during the last school year (2022-2023), your student's bus registration will automatically roll over to this next school year. You do not need to complete the registration process again. Route information will be shared with all families in later August.

If your student(s) was registered for Bus Transportation but did not actively ride the bus, you must complete the bus registration process. NCSD asks that families only register their students for bus transportation if they plan to ride the bus. By having accurate registration data of active bus riders, they are able to maintain effective and efficient transportation services for students.

If you have moved addresses since the last academic year, please log on to your NCSD Parent Portal Infinite Campus account to update your address. Then RE-REGISTER your student, even if they were an active rider last year. This will ensure NCSD Transportation has accurate information when assigning your student’s bus stop and route.

To register your student for NCSD Transportation, visit this page to read through the important information: https://www.natronaschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2061750&type=d&pREC_ID=2124826

District Public Relations and individual schools are sharing important information for back-to-school readiness. Check your email often and visit www.natronaschools.org or visit NCSD on Facebook to stay informed.

