Burnt Food on Stove Prompts Apartment Fire in Casper

At 10:12p.m. on the evening of April 3, 2023, Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to 222 W. "B" Street, The Laurel Gardens Apartments, for the report of a structure fire.

The agency wrote in a news release that several callers reported smoke in the second floor of the building, along with fire alarm activation.

Firefighters - responding through nearly 24" of snow - arrived and located burned food on the stove of one apartment unit.

The resident of the apartment had evacuated with the aid of neighbors, and was evaluated by medical personnel on scene. The resident declined further treatment. Firefighters utilized ventilation fans to clear smoke from the building, and also reset the building's fire alarm.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 6 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief. Crews were

assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, and

Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Firefighters checked the area surrounding the stove in question and confirmed that only food had burned. All residents were able to return to their apartments.

With the record-breaking snowfall, Casper Fire-EMS reminds residents and property owners to ensure that all ventilation pipes from their structures are kept clear of snow.

Separate from this incident, Casper Fire-EMS firefighters have also responded to several incidents of carbon monoxide buildup in buildings attributed to ventilation pipes obstructed by snow.

If you safely can do so, remove any snow you find from around your ventilation pipes, and utilize a carbon monoxide alarm in your homes and buildings. Carbon monoxide alarms should be placed on every level of your home, and outside sleeping and living areas.