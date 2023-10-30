Bundle Up, Casper! Halloween Forecast Looks Chilly
While there's no predictions of snow tomorrow, the high is 48 degrees and the low is 30. The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy weather with wind gusts up to 31 mph.
It certainly could be worse, this is Wyoming, after all.
