Bundle Up, Casper! Halloween Forecast Looks Chilly

Bundle Up, Casper! Halloween Forecast Looks Chilly

Natalia Lebedinskaia, Getty Images

While there's no predictions of snow tomorrow, the high is 48 degrees and the low is 30. The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy weather with wind gusts up to 31 mph.

It certainly could be worse, this is Wyoming, after all.

SEE ALSO: Casper PD Offer Safety Tips for Trick-or-treating

PHOTOS: These Casper Houses Went All Out With Their Halloween Decorations in 2022

October 2022

Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media

Let's Get Metaphysical: Mysticism in Casper

A peek at Meraki Metaphysical. July, 2023.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio