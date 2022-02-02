Brendyn Nelson of Natrona Commits to Hastings College

Natrona County football player Brendyn Nelson has elected to go to Hastings College in Nebraska to continue his athletic career. Nelson was an all-state selection in 4A on the offensive and defensive line for the Mustangs this past season but prefers to play defense.

Nelson also has proved his versatility on the wrestling mat as he took 5th place at 195 pounds at the gigantic Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament in Riverton over the weekend. At the 4A State Wrestling Championships in 2021, he went 1-2 in the 170-pound class and went 2-2 at the 2020 Championships, also at 170.

Hastings College is an NAIA school that plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Get our free mobile app

Natrona Vs. Cheyenne South Football Natrona Vs. Cheyenne South Football

Shane Shatto Wrestling Tournament Part 1 Shane Shatto Wrestling Tournament Part 1